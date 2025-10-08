All agricultural authorities to be consolidated on single digital platform — PM

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. All the ministries and authorities of the Russian agricultural sector will be consolidated on a single digital platform by 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"All the relevant ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the Phytosanitary and Veterinary Supervision Service and some others are to be consolidated on a single digital platform by 2030," the prime minister noted.

Such one-stop-shop will help to simplify interaction among agricultural market participants, Mishustin stressed.

"Six state information systems gather data that cover the key issues. These are recording and monitoring of lands, assessment of their fertility, reclamation, control of grain and its deep conversion products, authorization of tractors, self-propelled machinery for operation, organization of seed breeding, as well as registration of animals and breeding companies," the prime minister added.