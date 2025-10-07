List of interceptor drone manufacturers in Russia grows to several dozen

ST. PETERSBURG, October 7. /TASS/. The number of companies in Russia participating in industrial exhibitions that produce and develop interceptor drones has grown to several dozen, Dmitry Datsykov, the head of the EXPO.UAV organizing committee has said.

"This year, [the number of companies developing and producing interceptor drones and participating in exhibitions] already stands at several dozen. There's a feeling that next year their number will increase exponentially - just as it happened with the development of unmanned aerial vehicle production," he said during the all-Russia forum Protection of Civilian Objects from Unmanned Systems Attacks and Commercial Operation of Unmanned Aerial Systems."

Datsykov added that laser systems have recently been developed as an anti-UAV weapon. "True, there are not many of them. Their capabilities are limited, but they have appeared, and using lasers to protect facilities is on the agenda," he said.