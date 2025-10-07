Airlines fleet may lose 339 airplanes by 2030 — regulator

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. According to the worst-case forecast, 339 airplanes and 200 helicopters may be withdrawn from the fleet of Russian air carriers by 2030, said Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

The current fleet of 76 airlines performing 99% of flights totals 1,135 aircraft, the official said. In total, 1,088 aircraft are now in service and 47 are out of operation, Yadrov noted.

"According to the worst case forecast, we estimate together with airlines that about 339 aircraft will be phased out by 2030. These are 230 domestic aircraft, including aircraft aged 40, 50 and 60, and 109 foreign ones. Furthermore, we plan the phaseout of 200 helicopters - these are 190 domestic and ten foreign helicopters," the official added.