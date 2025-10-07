Russia to introduce visa-free regime with China — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is preparing to introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens as a reciprocal measure following a similar initiative by China, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Last week, at the Valdai Forum, the president announced that Russia, as a reciprocal step, is preparing to implement a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens. Our primary objective is to ensure that travel within our country is as safe and comfortable as possible," the Prime Minister said during a strategic session on tourism development.