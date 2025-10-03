OPEC shares Kazakhstan’s position on investing in all energy resources

ASTANA, October 3. /TASS/. The growing economy of Kazakhstan will require more energy and the country needs to invest in all energy resources, including oil, gas, nuclear power and renewable energy sources, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

"At OPEC, we share Kazakhstan’s view that the future of energy requires investment in all sources—oil, gas, nuclear, and renewables. Kazakhstan’s growing economy and rising population will require more energy, and the country is already taking the right steps to secure its role as a stable, diversified energy provider," the Secretary General said.

"Each country must chart its own path" as regards the energy transition, Al Ghais noted. "For Kazakhstan, this means balancing its role as a major oil and gas producer with investments in uranium and renewables such as wind," he stressed. "Developing countries cannot be expected to follow the same trajectory as advanced economies, and energy security must go hand in hand with emissions reduction," the Secretary General added.

"Kazakhstan has already proven itself as a reliable oil and gas supplier," Al Ghais stressed. "Its central location makes it a hub between Europe, Asia, and Central Asia, while its political stability under the wise leadership of President Tokayev provides confidence to investors and partners alike," he added.