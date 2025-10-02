Sales of new cars in Russia down 25% in 9M 2025 to more than 1 mln units — ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses in Russia fell by 25% in January-September of this year to 1.014 mln units, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported.

The market of new domestically-produced cars lost 5% to 556,900 units. Over the nine months, sales of passenger cars decreased by 22% year on year to 890,300 units, LCV sales lost 21% to 75,500 units, while sales of trucks and buses dropped by 56% to 40,300 and by 45% to 8,100 units, respectively.

In September 2025, sales of new vehicles went down by 20% in annual terms to 136,600 units. At the same time, sales edged up by 1% in monthly terms.

Sales of passenger cars fell by 18% year on year to 122,100 units, LCV sales dropped by 23% in annual terms to 9,100 units. Sales of trucks in the reporting month tumbled 57% to 4,400 vehicles. Bus sales saw an increase by 2% year on year to 1,100 units.

The market of new electric cars plummeted by 43% annually from 15,200 in nine months of 2024 to 8,700 in January - September 2025. The share of vehicles produced in Russia increased to 30% this year from 19% in 2024.

"The share of Russian vehicles increased by eleven percentage points against the like period of the last year as of the end of January - September 2025. Sales of vehicles produced in the territory of the Russian Federation totaled 73.600 units in September, which is almost 5% higher than in September 2024. Sales of imported vehicles totaled 62,900 at the same time - 38% less than in September 2024," the ministry said.