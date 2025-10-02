Young oceanographers study Arctic oil and gas shelf

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Students on board the Akademik Boris Petrov scientific research vessel, together with experienced scientists, for ten days conducted research on the Arctic shelf in the Kara and the Laptev Seas. The expedition from Kaliningrad to Murmansk ended successfully, press service of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Oceanography told TASS.

"In the harsh Arctic conditions, the students have practiced field research by using the latest geophysical methods to study the bottom sediments' geological section," the press service said. "They have listened to lectures on current trends in oceanography and marine geology."

During the expedition, the students were to study the dynamics of the last glaciation, the structure, material composition and genetic characteristics of glacial, glacial-marine and marine sediments, zones of fluid discharge to specify the deep hydrocarbon systems of potential oil and gas basins in the Kara and the Laptev Seas. They also studied sites of developing dangerous geological processes.

The Arctic shelf's development is a priority task for Russia, which increases the importance of geological marine scientific research. The young specialists will join national scientific organizations working on the Arctic shelf.

The students' teachers during the expedition were scientists from the country's leading research institutes, including the Lomonosov Moscow State University, MIPT, the Shirshov Institute of Oceanography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Karpinsky Geology Research Institute. The expedition has tested domestic hardware and software systems for geo-physical and geo-chemical monitoring.