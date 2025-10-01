Kiev reports blackout at Chernobyl nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has lost power, the Ukrainian energy ministry reported.

"The Chernobyl NPP is experiencing a blackout," the ministry said in a statement, posted on its website.

According to the statement, as a result of power supply issues, "the new safe confinement was left without power."

The new safe confinement is a structure put in place in 2016 to confine the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s Reactor 4, destroyed during the Chernobyl disaster on April 26, 1986.