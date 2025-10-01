Free trade agreement between India, EFTA becomes effective

NEW DELHI, October 1. /TASS/. The free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) has come into force, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wrote on the X.

"India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) comes into force. This will unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and job creation, benefiting our people and businesses. Look forward to working together to further strengthen economic ties for shared prosperity," Goyal said.

The agreement provides for investments in the Indian economy to the amount of $100 bln during fifteen years for stimulation of industrial growth and creation of one million of jobs. EFTA members are Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.