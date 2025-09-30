Russia honors $60.7 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of five billion rubles ($60.7 mln) for bonds mature in 2030, the ministry said on its website.

“Money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of the external bond loan of the Russian Federation mature in 2035 totaling 5.0 bln rubles (the equivalent of $60.7 mln) were received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository),” the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.