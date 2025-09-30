Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey up 26% in January-July 2025

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey rose by 26% in January-July 2025 year-on-year to around 12.7 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In July, Turkey imported a total of 1.78 bcm from Russia via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream, according to the agency.

In seven months, Russian gas shipments to Turkey totaled around 12.7 bln cubic meters (+26.4%). Including liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments (none have been made this year so far), the overall increase in Russian gas supplies to Turkey from January to July 2025 reached 23%.

In 2024, Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% to just over 21 bcm. Total gas supplies from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 bcm.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines through the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. The design capacity of the pipeline spanning 1,213 kilometers is 16 bln cubic meters per year. The export gas pipeline TurkStream consists of two lines, one of which is designed for delivering gas to Turkish consumers, while the second one supplies gas to southern and southeastern European countries. The total capacity of TurkStream commissioned in January 2020 amounts to 31.5 bcm, with its operation starting in January 2020.