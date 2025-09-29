Novak instructs to work out special fiscal regimes for light industry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed relevant authorities to work out light industry products’ export facilitation measures along with special fiscal regimes as supporting measures and targeted measures for the sector, the Russian Cabinet said on its website.

"Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting of the subcommittee on increase of economic resilience. A draft plan of structural changes in the Russian economy by 2030 and the situation in the light industry were reviewed," the government said. "In conclusion of the subcommittee’s meeting, the deputy prime minister tasked relevant authorities as regards the light industry to work out measures facilitating exports of domestic products and special fiscal regimes as supporting measures and targeted measures to support the sector," it added.

The plan of structural changes was also approved in general as part of the subcommittee’s meeting. The document was developed by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development according to the presidential instruction.