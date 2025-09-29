Russia’s federal budget deficit to reach 2.6% of GDP in 2025 — amendments

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The deficit of the Russian federal budget [not including regional and local budgets and budgets of extra-budgetary funds - TASS] will total 5.74 trillion rubles ($69.1 bln) or 2.6% of GDP, according to pre-reads to the Russian budget amendments for 2025.

"Total revenues of the federal budget for 2025 amount to 36,562.2 bln rubles ($440 bln) (16.8% of GDP), or by 1,944.0 bln rubles ($23.4 bln) smaller than the volume set by Federal Law 419-FZ. Total expenditures of the federal budget for 2025 amounting to 42,298.7 bln rubles ($509.1 bln) (19.5% of GDP) at the level set by Federal Law 419-FZ," the document indicates.

The total balance for federal budget deficit funding sources will total 5.74 trillion rubles ($69.1 bln) in 2025. Amendments offered will provide for the balanced nature of the Russian budget this year, the document reads.