Bank of Russia sells $124.4 mln worth of yuan with settlement on September 22

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on September 22, 2025, in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles ($124.4 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on September 19, 2025, also amounted to 10.4 bln rubles ($124.4 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.