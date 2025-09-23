Gold price reaches all-time high exceeding $3,800 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with delivery in December 2025 has reached a new all-time high, rising above $3,800 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), according to trading data.

As of 11:48 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold was $3,808.6 per troy ounce (up 0.73%).

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures for November 2025 delivery on London's ICE exchange fell 0.36% to $66.32 per barrel. The price of WTI crude oil futures for November delivery rose 0.31% to $62.1 per barrel.