Museum of Pomors traditional vessel to open near Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, September 19. /TASS/. A museum of the Pomors' traditional vessel, karbas, will open on the Krivaya Koshka Island in the village of Kalchino in the Northern Dvina River delta near Arkhangelsk by 2026, leader of the Pomors Shipbuilding Association Evgeny Shkaruba told TASS.

The association has opened a Karbas Club already.

Karbases are sailing and rowing fishing, hunting and transport wooden vessels, common at least since the 15th century till now on the White and Barents Seas.

"The space that we have built is divided into three parts. The first part is the museum, where we will exhibit a karbas, built using the old technology - without nails, stitched. The second part will be a workshop where we will repair and store karbases, maybe will build something. And the third part will be a leisure part, to have tea. So, it's a combination of culture, sports, education, and club," the association's leader said.

The idea would be to focus on the Pomors' traditional wooden shipbuilding, he continued. For example, the organizers plan to expose the so-called kokora - a part of the pine or spruce trunk with a large lateral root located at an angle to the trunk. The building is on the shore, thus visitors will be able to see how wooden ships are launched from the shipyard.

"As shipbuilders, we will first of all rely on building technologies, on research and use, on how they were pulled out, how to install the gates, what kokora is like, and how karbases were stitched. That is, not so much history as rather technology," he added.

The Karbas Club

The first event at the Karbas Club was a karbas regatta. The first stage - sailing - was held near the island on September 17, and the second stage - rowing - near downtown Arkhangelsk on September 18.

"The Club is a community of people that, in fact, has formed around the project that we are doing at the association's shipyard. Now, this community is gaining a base. The shipyard is in the city center, on the territory of the Northern Arctic Federal University, and we have many guests and exhibitions there, though we don't have our own shore area. There, most importantly, we can keep karbases on the water," he added.

The Karbas Museum project is supported by the Potanin Foundation, and the Karbas Club project is supported by the region's governor.