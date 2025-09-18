Putin highlights Russia’s significant achievements in aircraft engine development

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russia has made remarkable strides in aviation in recent years, advancing to the production of its own aircraft engines. Such achievements in engine development have not been seen in the country since the Soviet era, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to note that we have not had such success in aircraft engine engineering for a long time," Putin emphasized during a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions.

The president reminded that Russian engineers are currently actively working on the development of two domestic engines, the PD-35 and PD-26, which are intended for wide-body and long-haul aircraft. He expressed hope that mass production of these domestic engines in Russia will start in a year - year and a half.