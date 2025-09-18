US extends export restrictions on Aeroflot, Utair, Azur Air

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has extended export restrictions on Russian carriers Aeroflot, Utair, and Azur Air for another 180 days, according to notices published in the Federal Register, the official journal of the US government.

The documents state that Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce John Sonderman approved requests to prolong the temporary denial order suspending the three airlines’ export privileges. The decision takes immediate effect and extends restrictions for 180 days.

The measures were first introduced on April 7, 2022, and have since been repeatedly renewed. The restrictions bar the airlines from engaging in transactions subject to US export control rules, including the export and re-export of American software and technology.