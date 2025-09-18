Putin warns of consequences of uncontrolled 'money printing'

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will rise if the temptation to "print and distribute money" is yielded to, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions.

He mentioned this while commenting on a proposal for quarterly pension adjustment.

"I want to draw your attention to your upcoming work, particularly in the context of preparing the budget law. This is extremely important. Many temptations arise: for example, to print money and distribute it. What will be the result? Inflation," the president noted, warning that attempts to "improve the situation for certain groups of citizens" could lead to such an outcome. "It is necessary to choose actions that fundamentally solve the problem," Putin emphasized.

Although, overall, he continued, subsidies and support are important. They can be applied "in a targeted manner." "During discussions with the government, you will probably choose the best options," the president concluded.