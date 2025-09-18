Russian Finance Ministry budgeting for gradual decrease in dependence on oil, gas

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is budgeting for a gradual decrease in dependence on oil and gas, with the oil cutoff price in the budget rule planned to fall to $55 per barrel by 2030, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"In order to make finances sustainable, we propose and budget for a reduction in the budget’s dependence on various restrictions, be they price or volume, on oil and gas revenues," he said.

When preparing the budget, the ministry plans to lower the budget ceiling, which is the key to generating oil and gas revenues, Siluanov noted. "Today it's $60 per barrel; by 2030, we plan to reach $55 [per barrel]. We will reduce the budget's dependence on oil and gas by a dollar each year," he said.

