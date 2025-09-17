Turkish airline Southwind to launch flights to Krasnodar on October 2

KRASNODAR, September 17. /TASS/. Southwind Airlines will on October 2 launch flights to Krasnodar Airport, where aviation restrictions have been lifted, ATOR said.

"Another major tour operator will launch a flight program from Krasnodar to Turkey on October 2. Following Azur Air, Southwind Airlines announced flights to Antalya from Krasnodar," it said.

The airspace above Krasnodar Airport has been closed for security reasons since 2022, but the airport continued to maintain full operability, and has staff. From 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 11, Krasnodar Airport is open for flight service. Earlier on Wednesday, the airport resumed civil aviation flights.

Krasnodar International Airport is the largest airport in the south of Russia, and in 2021 it ranked ninth among Russian airports by number of passengers. Prior to the introduction of flight restrictions, flights were operated by 40 airlines to 58 domestic and international destinations. Passenger traffic hit a record of 5,025,063 people in 2021 increasing by 38% compared to 2020.