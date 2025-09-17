Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. Yuan exchange rate grows at opening of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, MOEX index fell by 0.42%, to 2,790.94 points, RTS index dropped by 0.42%, to 1,061.38 points.

Yuan exchange rate against ruble rose by 6.15 kopecks compared to previous trading closing level and amounted to 11.68 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its decline and was at 2,795.26 points (-0.27%), the RTS index amounted to 1,063.03 points (-0.27%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 11.69 rubles (+7 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.08% and was at 2,804.88 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.