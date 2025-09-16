Russia to develop Hyperloop, other high-speed train technologies over next 10 years

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to develop high-speed transportation technologies over the next decade, including vacuum-based Hyperloop trains, according to materials prepared by the Russian government for a strategic session.

"The next ten years will see the development of alternative technologies. For example, magnetic levitation and trains operating in a vacuum environment (Hyperloop)," the statement said.

The documents noted that a maglev train has been successfully operating in Shanghai on the airport route since 2004. "Currently, China is developing a train with a maximum speed of 600 km/h. According to calculations, the maglev will reduce travel time between Beijing and Shanghai from 5.5 hours to 2.5 hours," the government materials said.

Additionally, Japan is constructing a Tokyo-Nagoya line spanning more than 280 km, with an expected operating speed of 500 km/h. According to the materials, the train for this project was developed in 2015 and set a world speed record of 603 km/h, while completion of the line is scheduled for 2034.