Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $124 mln with settlements on September 15

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 15, 2025, in the amount of 10.3 bln rubles ($124 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 10, 2025 in the amount of 10.6 bln rubles ($128 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.