Clean Arctic volunteers wrap up mission in Russia's coldest district

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Volunteers of the Clean Arctic public environmental project collected waste in Yakutia's two districts, one of which is considered the coldest district in the country, the project's press service said, adding the volunteers worked also at Russia's northernmost port.

"The Clean Arctic project's volunteers have completed large-scale cleanup missions in Yakutia's two districts - the Bulonsky and the Verkhoyansky Districts. The latter is considered Russia's coldest district, where the historical temperature minimum has been recorded at minus 67.8 degrees," the press service continued.

The mission in the Verkhoyansky District featured 110 people. In the village of Batagai, the volunteers cleaned the observation deck, where a tin processing plant used to be. At that location has remained a big amount of scrap metal and household waste. The volunteers have collected 6 tons of waste.

In the village of Ege-Haya, the volunteers completed cleaning the old school's territory, where they started working a year earlier. The volunteers have removed 30 tons of construction waste. The cleaned area will be used for a new public space.

In Tiksi, cleaning was in Bulunkan Bay, where Russia's northernmost port is located. Tiksi is also called Yakutia's northern gate. Clean Arctic has been working there since the project's beginning. This time, volunteers have collected 14 tons of waste: metal, plastic, wood, glass.

"This year, our project has started from Yakutia - one of our most active regions. Cleanup missions have taken place in five districts there. Weather permitting, we'll clean up two more. The most important thing is that we have launched the process, and now local residents are cleaning up the territories where they live," the volunteers groups' leader Anastasia Vaterina said.

About the project

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Over this time, 7,700 people from across the country have collected 19,800 tons of waste, and cleaned 791 hectares of Arctic land. The project's general partner is the Rosatom state-run corporation, with TASS as its general information partner.