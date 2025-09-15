US business community pushes for rollback of some Russia sanctions — AmCham head

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US business concerns are asking the Washington administration to soften or lift Russia sanctions, specifically the ban on investments, that are causing them the most harm, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said in an interview with TASS.

"We have prepared an analytical document called White Paper, in which we have listed all the sanctions that harm American companies that continue to operate in Russia or those companies that were forced to leave due to US and EU sanctions. I went to Washington with this document and commented on our position. Now we are preparing further appeals addressed to various representatives of the US administration about which sanctions have the most negative effect on American businesses with a request to soften them or lift them completely," he noted.

Speaking about this dialogue with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Agee stated that the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia is still "only at the beginning of the trip."

"We continue this work, we hope that we will be heard," he added.

"Our priorities are lifting the ban on new investments in Russia, lifting sanctions on some banks in order to establish payments, and, of course, flight safety, as well as lifting bans on industries that were directly prohibited from bringing their goods, such as energy equipment, high technology, luxury goods and cosmetics. These are probably the four priorities for us," Agee said, explaining which sanctions American businesses want lifted.