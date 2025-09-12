Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX index fell by 2.35% to 2,839.73 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.86%, to 1,060.10 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 21.75 kopecks to 11.73 rubles.

"The MOEX Index ended the week with a wave of decline, falling to the middle of the 2,800-2,900 points region. Geopolitical uncertainty has not diminished, on the contrary, new threats of Western sanctions have appeared. Meanwhile, the Central Bank made a cautious decision on the key rate. On the one hand, the regulator surprised, because most on the market were expecting a more decisive step," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"The leaders of growth, or rather, the only securities that grew, on the falling stock market were ordinary shares of Bank Saint Petersburg (+1.8%), most likely in anticipation of high interim dividends. The leaders of decline were shares of SPB Exchange (-4.7%), most likely due to discussions in the European Union and the United States of new sanctions against Russian business," said Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the ruble exchange rate on Monday is 82.5 - 85 rubles per US dollar and 11.5-12 rubles per Chinese yuan. The forecast for the MOEX index: 2,800 - 2,900 points.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on September 15, the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan to the ruble: 82 - 84 rubles, 97 - 99 rubles and 11.6 - 12 rubles respectively.