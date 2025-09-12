Bank of Russia notes persisting labor market tightness

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The labor market tightness still persists, with unemployment being at its record lows, while wages rising more slowly than in 2024, the Bank of Russia said in a press release following its board meeting on the key rate.

"There is no notable decrease in the labor market tightness. According to surveys, the share of enterprises experiencing labor shortages continues to shrink. Wages rise more slowly than in 2024, but their growth rate is still outpacing the growth in labor productivity. Unemployment is at its record lows," the regulator said.