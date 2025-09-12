Russia plans to develop Arctic railroads

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia's government will prepare suggestions on development of the Arctic railway polygon. This follows from a government decree reviewed by TASS.

The task is assigned to the Ministry of Transport, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and railway companies and authorities. First results are expected from 2026, including a report to the government.

The task includes "the creation of a transport corridor connecting South Siberia's industrial centers and the Trans-Siberian Railway with Arctic ports," as well as proposals for development of waterways on the Lena, the Yenisei and the Ob Rivers.

Another task is to upgrade the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways - the so-called Eastern Polygon, which is a key freight route in the eastern direction used to transport raw materials, including coal. The railroads have been operating at the capacity limit and require upgrading. Certain upgrade is already underway. According to the document, the upgrade will continue to 2035 (the terms are subject to change under certain conditions).