Gazprom, OMK discuss pipe supplies for major investment projects

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Anatoly Sedykh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Metallurgical Company (OMK), discussed the progress and prospects of cooperation, according to a statement released by the holding.

"In particular, the discussion focused on the production and supply of OMK’s high-tech pipe products for the implementation of Gazprom’s major investment projects," Gazprom noted.

OMK is a Russian producer of high-quality metallurgical products and integrated solutions for the economy. The company comprises six metallurgical and machine-building plants, as well as service and trading networks.