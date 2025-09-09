Novak proposes to Syrian authorities to resume work of commission on economic cooperation

TUNIS, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak proposed to new Syrian authorities to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation at an extended meeting of the Russian delegation with Syrian officials in Damascus. The video was published by the Syrian state TV channel Al Ikhbariya.

"We propose to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which has proven itself to be a good tool for expanding our relations, primarily in the economic area," he said.

"We are also discussing practical possibilities for providing assistance to Syria together with our partners in the region, with Qatar in particular, in terms of humanitarian supplies and the restoration of the energy sector," Novak added. "We confirm our readiness to launch a number of projects aimed at providing Syria with food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products both on a commercial basis and as part of humanitarian aid," he said.