Gazprom CEO Miller sees problems with gas supply to Europe in case of cold winter

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Europe could have serious problems with gas supplies, if the winter is cold, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told TASS on the sidelines of the EEF.

"We are now witnessing a reality that is becoming more and more aggravated. That's what we were talking about. What if there is a cold winter, a normal cold winter? This is a real problem," he said.

Earlier, Miller said that Europe does not realize the scale of the problem with pumping gas into the underground storages for the upcoming heating season, and there is less and less time to fix it.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe August 31 data, which Gazprom referred to, only two thirds of the gas taken from the European underground storages last winter have been replenished in the first five months of gas pumping. The gap between the volume taken and pumped is a significant 18.9 billion cubic meters, the second largest on this date in the history of observations.

