Russia and Azerbaijan work constructively in economic area — Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan understand each other well in the economic sphere and work constructively in it at the level of governments and enterprises, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have normal economic relations with Azerbaijan. I never tire of repeating this. Just recently we held an intergovernmental commission in Astrakhan, where both sides stressed that we have no economic problems. We understand each other very well and work constructively both at the level of economic blocs of governments and at the level of enterprises and businesses. Here everything is going well for us," he said.

