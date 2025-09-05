AI robotic tractors to begin working on fields in Amur Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. A fleet of robotic tractors equipped with artificial intelligence will work at fields in the Amur Region, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"Technological development has been a leading topic of the current Eastern Economic Forum. The agenda covers support for innovative industries and introduction of new technologies in the Far East. One of these initiatives will be a project to introduce robotic tractors in the Amur Region. Investments in the project will amount to 1 billion rubles ($12.3 million). The Amur Region will have an operator of a machine tractor station to offer to local agriculture enterprises comprehensive field processing services using universal robotic tractors of its own design equipped with artificial intelligence technologies," said Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Chairman of the Eastern Economic Forum's Organizing Committee.

"This project's special significance is in the fact that it is being implemented using advanced technologies from the Cognitive Pilot Company, one of the world leaders in artificial intelligence. This is a clear example of how Russian high-tech developments, which are not inferior to their global counterparts, are working for specific development tasks in the Far East - in this case, to increase efficiency and technology of our agro-industrial complex. Our strategic priority is to implement such solutions," Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

