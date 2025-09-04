Russia to boost interaction with China on LNG supplies — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia intends to boost interaction with the People’s Republic of China on supplies of liquefied natural gas, which will allow ensuring not only export supplies, but also gasification of Russian regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The first Power of Siberia project, which has already reached its design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas this year, connected our countries with gas pipeline infrastructure. The Far Eastern project with a capacity of 10 bln cubic meters of gas is also being implemented. Therefore, our pipeline infrastructure for the development of our energy relations with the People's Republic of China will amount to around 100 bln cubic meters of gas," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"But I would like to note that we are also developing joint projects with China on liquefaction and supply of natural gas to the People's Republic of China, this is a separate track, a separate direction, and here we are also developing this direction with our partners," Novak said, adding that it will enable Russia to ensure not only export energy supplies, but also the development of the country’s gasification.

