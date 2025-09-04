Over 1,100 aircraft in operation in Russia, all absolutely safe — Deputy PM Savelyev

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. There are more than 1,100 aircraft in operation in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said, adding that all aircraft are absolutely safe.

"There are more than 1,100 aircraft in operation in the country. You know that we have not returned the aircraft, we are ready to pay and we are paying. Therefore, safety is constantly monitored by the Transport Ministry and Rosaviatsiya (Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS). I want to assure all passengers that all aircraft are absolutely safe, components and spare parts are all ‘native’. There are difficulties in obtaining them, but we managed to do it," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.