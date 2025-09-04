Putin notes world's largest forest reserves in Russia

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The conservation and rational use of forests is one of the state's priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in an address to organizers and participants of the all-Russian campaign devoted to saving forests.

"Our country has the largest forest reserves in the world. The issues of conservation and rational use of this unique natural asset are rightfully among the significant priorities of the state," he wrote.

Putin called the scale of the campaign impressive, with participants having planted about 300 million trees in previous years. He also expressed confidence that the campaign will help to develop a responsible attitude to nature in society, and promote environmental culture, especially among the younger generation.