Novatek is working on providing Arctic LNG-2 project with a fleet — top manager

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian gas producer Novatek is working on alternative ways to provide its Arctic LNG-2 project with a fleet, including ice-class vessels, Evgeny Ambrosov, Deputy Chairman of the Company's Management Board, said during the EEF-2025 session on development of the Arctic and the Far East.

"Unfortunately, the sanctions restrictions in relation to this project did not allow us to receive ice-class vessels built at the Korean shipyard. Nevertheless, we are working on alternative scenarios for providing the project with a fleet, including vessels of a high ice class," he said.

According to him, Novatek transported 24 million tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route in 2024.

Arctic LNG 2 is Novatek’s large-scale arctic LNG project in the Gydan Peninsula. OOO Arctic LNG 2 is the project operator and owner of all of the assets and holds the LNG export license.

The Utrenneye field, the resource base for the project, is located in the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

