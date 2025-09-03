More Russians traveling to China than Chinese tourists to Russia — Chernyshenko

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The flow of tourists from Russia to China exceeds the number of trips by Chinese tourists to Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in an interview with TASS during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

Chernyshenko recalled the task of exceeding the pre-pandemic level of mutual tourist flow with China and noted that the potential for this is "enormous."

"From the Chinese side first of all, of course, as now, you won’t believe it, there are even more Russian tourists traveling to China than Chinese tourists going to Russia," he said.

In the first half of 2025, the tourist flow between Russia and China amounted to about 1.4 mln trips, which is 20% higher than in the same period last year, the office of Deputy Prime Minister told TASS. Russian tourists made 888,000 trips while Chinese tourists made 473,000 trips.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said earlier that the country’s authorities would introduce a visa-free travel regime for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports valid for up to 30 days from September 15.