Power of Siberia 2 to be the largest project in gas industry — Gazprom

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 project will be the largest and the most capital-intensive project in the global gas industry, CEO of the Russian gas holding Gazprom Alexey Miller told reporters.

"It should be understood that the project of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline construction and the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline construction, the transit gas pipeline via Mongolia and related gas transport facilities in China, it will now be the largest, having the greatest scale and the most capital-intensive project in the gas industry globally," Miller said.

The fundamental document on this project has been signed today, the chief executive said. "This is the legally binding memorandum," he noted.

Issues related to financing of gas pipeline construction and commercial terms of supplies will be discussed and updated now, he added.