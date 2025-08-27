Space industry sources deny rumors about upcoming sale of RSC Energia

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Earlier reports in the media that the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (part of Roscosmos) is allegedly being prepared for sale to a private individual has nothing to do with reality, sources in the Russian rocket and space industry told TASS.

Earlier, the Gazeta.Ru publication, reported citing its sources in the industry, that one of the head enterprises of Roscosmos was allegedly being prepared for sale to a private individual.

"These statements are a complete and absolute fiction," one of the sources told TASS. Another TASS source also denied the information.

S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia is one of the head enterprises of Roscosmos, specializing in manned space exploration. It created the first artificial Earth satellite, the first spacecraft and automatic interplanetary stations that reached the Moon, as well as Venus and Mars. In addition, RSC Energia is the developer of the Soyuz manned spacecraft and the Progress cargo spacecraft. Among the corporation's promising projects are a new-generation manned transport spacecraft and the Russian orbital station.