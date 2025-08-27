Russian government extends ban on gasoline exports until September 30, 2025

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended the temporary ban on gasoline exports for all market participants (including oil refineries) until September 30, 2025, for non-producers - until October 31, the government announced on its Telegram channel.

"The government is introducing a new temporary ban on the export of motor gasoline. The restrictions will be in effect from September 1 to October 31, 2025, inclusive. From September 1 to September 30, 2025, the ban will apply to all exporters, including direct producers of petroleum products. From October 1 to October 31, the restrictions will be lifted for gasoline producers," the government reported.

The Cabinet added that this decision is aimed at maintaining a stable situation on the domestic fuel market.

The previous export ban was established by the government in February 2025. It is in effect from March 1 to August 31, 2025, inclusive. At the moment, the restrictions apply, in particular, to supplies carried out by direct producers of petroleum products.