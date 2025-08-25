MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC), a non-government association of small and medium-sized agricultural producers, has warned about an impending food crisis stemming from the decreasing crop yield amid the country’s ban on mineral fertilizer imports.

"The UAC has appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and head of the Odessa Region military administration Oleg Kiper demanding an immediate resolution to the problem of nitrogen fertilizer imports. <…> If this problem is not resolved right now, next year the country will see a 30% decrease in yields of basic crops, ushering in a food crisis," the UAC said on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the organization, Ukraine’s farming sector depends entirely on imported mineral fertilizers, so only the resumption of such imports can prevent a crisis.

The NV media outlet reported on July 18 that the commander of Ukraine’s Navy, Alexey Neizhpapa, had banned the delivery, unloading and storage of ammonium-based fertilizer at the country’s port, pushing buyers of these products to urgently look at options to deliver them by rail from European ports. Ukraine’s farming sector used more than three million tons of ammonia fertilizer in 2024, while only 189,500 tons of ammonia nitrate were imported to the country in the first six months of 2025, with nearly half of this amount reaching Ukraine via port.