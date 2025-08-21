Focus on global market remains key development area for Rosatom — chief executive

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. Rosatom continues to focus on global markets and product exports, with these areas remaining key in the development of the state corporation, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

"Of course, the target of the world market and export remains key for us. As of today, Rosatom is in the active construction stage, having contracts for 30 power units in nine countries, including six small reactors. This is the only export project for small reactors being implemented on the planet so far," he told reporters.