Japan-Russia trade turnover up 46% in July due to sharp rise in LNG supplies from Russia

TOKYO, August 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia grew by 46.09% in July 2025 year-on-year to 103.2 bln yen (around $699 mln at the current rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

In July of this year, Japan boosted LNG imports from Russia by 372% compared to the same period in 2024. Coal imports from Russia to Japan climbed by 286% over the same period. That said, Japan, as in previous months, did not buy Russian oil, on which it introduced a price ceiling together with the G7 countries, with the exception of supplies from Sakhalin-2, which are tied to LNG supplies from this project.

Japan cut supplies passenger cars to Russia by 19.2% in July compared to the same period last year, and it also reduced its supply of spare parts and components to Russia by 75%.