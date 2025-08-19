Tatarstan looking to become technological partners with China — official

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Tatarstan can become technological partners with China, as the Russian republic has every condition and infrastructure for that, Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina said at a business breakfast discussing the Russia-China dialogue on the sidelines of the 3rd international forum SPROUTS.

"We would like to be technological partners with China. We realize that we have Innopolis and IT parks, and we’ve got engineers. Not only do we possess raw materials, <...> but we also have the people and research centers, we have engineering centers, and we would like to establish technological partnership with the People’s Republic of China, something they would benefit from,” Minullina explained.

According to her, Tatarstan has identified promising niches where it would be ready to operate. "These include robots and microchip engineering, industrial robotics, and, certainly, digitalization across the board. And I think that we should promote this position of Tatarstan in the People’s Republic of China, too,” Minullina said.

Regions and businesses, too, would need to formulate their negotiation position for a fruitful collaboration with Chinese partners, and get to know the country better, she noted.

ТASS and the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency hosted a business breakfast to discuss the Russia-China dialogue on the sidelines of the forum “SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation.” Yaroslav Kurilo, an expert in Chinese studies and consultant with the International Relations Department at TASS, moderated the discussion. The business breakfast organized by TASS became a venue for a frank discussion on meanings, visions, and values in the Russia-China dialogue.

About the forum

The international forum “SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation” is running in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, including 70 business meetings. Discussions at the forum will focus on the economy, industrial production, education, finance and investment, as well as the development of transport corridors, agriculture, and tourism, among other issues. Some 10,000 participants are expected.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum and the organizer of the business breakfast.