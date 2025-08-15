Lindt may relocate production of holiday treats to the US because of tariffs

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. Lindt & Spruengli, the globally known Swiss-based confectionery firm, may relocate their production of holiday treats to the United States because of tariffs introduced by the US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing sources.

According to them, Lindt in particular may start producing in the US chocolate Santa Clauses and Easter Bunnies that enjoy high popularity along with other holiday treats.

They are being manufactured in Germany at present and imports to the United States will be subject to a 15% tariff. If the production facilities were in Switzerland, tariffs would stand at 39%. The 15% rate would nevertheless have a serious impact for turnovers of the company because the prices for its product surged by 16% during the first half of this year because of the rise in prices of cocoa beans.

The relocation of production to the US is estimated at $10 mln. According to Bloomberg, the company is exploring the opportunity of expanding production at the plant in New Hampshire. Lindt sales in the US gained 4.9% in 2024 to almost $850 mln.

The company did not confirm such plans to the news agency but recognized that ways of improving production efficiency are being examined, considering the situation with tariffs.