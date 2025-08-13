Ethereum cryptocurrency price exceeds $4,700 for the first time since December 1, 2021

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) exceeded $4,700 for the first time since December 1, 2021, according to Binance platform data.

As of 12:58 Moscow time (09:58 a.m. GMT), the Ethereum price grew by 9.85%, rising to $4,712.46.

By 01:13 p.m. Moscow time (10:13 a.m. GMT), the cryptocurrency was at $4,704.01 (+10.04%). Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin grew by 1.85%, to $120,391.

The all-time high of Ethereum was set on November 10, 2021, when the price of the cryptocurrency rose to $4,868.

According to Coinmarketcap, as of August 13, the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market was $4.1 trillion. In particular, Bitcoin accounts for $2.394 trillion (58.4%) and Ethereum accounts for $565 billion (13.8%).

According to the Coinglass platform, global crypto exchanges liquidated the positions of more than 114,000 traders in the amount of $531.46 million per day. Ethereum accounted for most of the liquidations. About $402 million in liquidations were for shorts, $128.44 million - for longs.