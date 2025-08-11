US extends delay on duties against China for another three months — CNBC

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. The United States has extended the delay on the duties on China for another 90 days, CNBC reported citing an American administration official.

According to the official, the document was signed by US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening. The previous deadline for the tariff truce expired on August 12.

The U.S.-China trade talks took place on July 28-29, when the countries agreed to extend the tariff truce for another three months.

After the negotiations on May 10-11 the duties were reduced by 115% for 90 days — up to 30% on imports of Chinese goods into the United States and 10% on imports of American goods into China.