Trade turnover between Russia, Malaysia up over 40% in five months of this year — Putin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Mutual trade between Russia and Malaysia is demonstrating growth as it gained more than 40% from January to May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he opened talks with Malaysian King Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar in the Kremlin.

"Trade turnover is on the rise, with very good rates," he said. "I would like to note that trade turnover grew by more than 40% in January-May of this year, which is a very good indicator in my opinion," Putin added.

Putin paid attention to cooperation between the two countries at various international venues, within the framework of the United Nations in the first place.

"It is well known that the development of dialogue with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Malaysia chairs this year, is one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities in the Asian direction," the Russian president said.

Putin also emphasized that Moscow supported Kuala Lumpur's desire to become a BRICS partner state. "I believe that this is a milestone event, which will contribute both to our bilateral relations and the development of the association itself. I know that your country took an active part in the recent BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro," he concluded.